Messi handed three-month ban

ASUNCION: Argentina star Lionel Messi was banned from playing for his national team for three months and fined $50,000 on Friday by Conmebol after he heavily criticised the South American football governing body during the Copa America.
The 32-year-old Barcelona forward had accused Conmebol of “corruption” after he was sent off against Chile during the third-place playoff during the tournament in Brazil, which ended last month.
Messi was angered by two incidents during the June-July Copa hosted by bitter rivals Brazil.
Argentina were denied two penalty claims in their 2-0 semi-final defeat to the hosts, after which Messi claimed Brazil were “managing a lot in Conmebol these days.”
And when he was harshly dismissed in the next game, which Argentina went on to win 2-1, he could not contain his anger. “Corruption and the referees are preventing people from enjoying the football and they’re ruining it a bit,” Messi said.
