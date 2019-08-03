Luton earn dramatic draw against Middlesbrough

LONDON: Championship newcomers Luton snatched a late equaliser to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough as the new English football season kicked off in style on Friday.

In the first game of the 2019-20 campaign, promoted Luton struck through James Collins with five minutes left to deny Jonathan Woodgate a victory in his first game as Middlesbrough manager.

It was a frustrating finale for former England defender Woodgate, who has replaced Tony Pulis as boss of his hometown club after a playing career including spells at Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

With the Premier League not due to start until August 9, the Football League took centre stage for one week and the Championship’s maiden match served up a thriller at Kenilworth Road.

Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher scored the first goal of the Football League season, heading in Marvin Johnson’s cross in the seventh minute.

Luton’s Sonny Bradley hammered home a superb long-range equaliser 10 minutes later and Martin Cranie headed the hosts in front from Andrew Shinnie’s 24th minute corner.

Britt Assombalonga’s weak shot squirmed through the hands of Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga at the near post to give Middlesbrough parity at half-time.