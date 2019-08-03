close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 4, 2019

Luton earn dramatic draw against Middlesbrough

Sports

AFP
August 4, 2019

LONDON: Championship newcomers Luton snatched a late equaliser to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough as the new English football season kicked off in style on Friday.

In the first game of the 2019-20 campaign, promoted Luton struck through James Collins with five minutes left to deny Jonathan Woodgate a victory in his first game as Middlesbrough manager.

It was a frustrating finale for former England defender Woodgate, who has replaced Tony Pulis as boss of his hometown club after a playing career including spells at Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

With the Premier League not due to start until August 9, the Football League took centre stage for one week and the Championship’s maiden match served up a thriller at Kenilworth Road.

Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher scored the first goal of the Football League season, heading in Marvin Johnson’s cross in the seventh minute.

Luton’s Sonny Bradley hammered home a superb long-range equaliser 10 minutes later and Martin Cranie headed the hosts in front from Andrew Shinnie’s 24th minute corner.

Britt Assombalonga’s weak shot squirmed through the hands of Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga at the near post to give Middlesbrough parity at half-time.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports