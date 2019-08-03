Nauman named manager of Pak Davis Cup team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has appointed Nauman Aleem as the national team’s manager for the forthcoming Davis Cup tie against India.

The tie will be played at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on September 14-15.

The PTF, with assistance of the Pakistan Sports Board, will be catering to all organisational requirements and the ITF-mandated tie hosting arrangements to assist the national team during the event.

Nauman is well known amongst the nation’s tennis fraternity, having been amongst the top 10 players in the country in the 1980s. His wide experience in corporate managerial roles, nationally and internationally, weighs to his favour as an ideal choice for a high profile Pakistan vs India tie, an event when Team India is coming after 55 years to play in Pakistan, and for the first time in Islamabad.

Both countries are in the process of selecting and announcing their teams.

With former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia already announced as the non-playing captain and coach, the appointment of Nauman Aleem as manager augers well in promising a duo that is well-versed in the technical and administrative aspects of the sport.