PCB CC to finalise recommendations on 6th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket Committee will finalise its recommendations on the team management and selection committee on August 6.

A well-placed source in the PCB told ‘The News’ that although recommendations had been given a final shape, all committee members were to be approached on August 6 for the second time to share the notes and make a final draft of the recommendations for PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s approval.

“The PCB Cricket Committee’s meeting continued till early hours of Saturday to prepare the recommendations. On Tuesday or Wednesday, these recommendations will be submitted with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. It will then be up to him to take a decision on them,” the source said.

The committee reviewed performances of the senior men, women, U19 and U16 national sides over the past three years.

Over the course of the meeting, Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur, former chief selector Inzamamul Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed provided their assessment and feedback on the performance of the senior men’s team.

The meeting was chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and was attended by Zakir Khan, Muddassar Nazar, Haroon Rashid, Misbahul Haq, Urooj Mumtaz and Wasim Akram (on Skype).

During the meeting all major protagonists were cross questioned as what had gone wrong in the World Cup, in which Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals. Surprisingly, both chief selector Inzamam and captain Sarfaraz praised the team’s performance and termed it satisfactory. “The team gave a satisfactory performance in the World Cup, despite the fact that we lost the opening match by a big margin,” Inzamam told the committee members.

Sarfaraz kept on boasting about his team’s performance by saying that they won four matches on the trot which was a great achievement. According to an insider, Arthur admitted that the performance could have been made better.