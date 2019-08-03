Sindh okays school education roadmap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet meeting on Saturday which lasted here for record over eight-and-a-half hours took important decisions, including approval of the Thar coal mining expansion, extension of over 100-year property lease located in the old areas of Karachi, approval of a school education roadmap, and extension of the deadline for the computerisation of arms licences to December 31, 2019.
KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet meeting on Saturday which lasted here for record over eight-and-a-half hours took important decisions, including approval of the Thar coal mining expansion, extension of over 100-year property lease located in the old areas of Karachi, approval of a school education roadmap, and extension of the deadline for the computerisation of arms licences to December 31, 2019.