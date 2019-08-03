Hekmatyar begins election campaign

KABUL: The reconciled leader of Hizb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has launched his election campaign in Kabul where he said that the war will not have a winner and that election was the only solution to bring the nation out of the current crisis. Lashing out at some of his political rivals, Hekmatyar said the creation of the post of the premiership, chief executive officer and a third vice president was nothing except political bribery.

Hekmatyar, who reappeared in the Afghan politics as a result of a peace deal with the Afghan government in 2016, said the possibility for the establishment of an interim government is very high, adding that if the elections were held based on the timeline on 28 September, he will secure a mandate from the Afghan people as president in the elections.

“There is no alternative for the elections. The war cannot end without elections. All warring parties, internal and external, should come and promise and let the people decide on the (future) government through the free and transparent election,” said Hekmatyar.

He said that some of his rivals in the elections are trying to manipulate the process through political bribes and resorting to extralegal actions.

“The establishment of the office of chief executive now and in the past, premiership and post of a third vice president were political bribery. They are in contrast to the constitution, against the system and against the promises they had,” he said.

Confident Hekmatyar who claims to be winner of the elections said that all prisoners will be freed once he assumes the office as president. He also pledged to bridge the gap between mosques and the Presidential Palace and that religious scholar will be hired in high-level national decision-making levels and policy issues.