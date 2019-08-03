Sewage line caves in Karachi

KARACHI: Saddar was inundated on Saturday after a sewage line at Hotel Metropole Chowrangi caved in, holding up traffic on Sharea Faisal and Saddar for hours.

According to a news statement issued by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), work to replace the 54-inch-diameter sewage line has been initiated. The line, which was laid more than 50 years ago, caved in due to the recent rainfall.

Several Saddar streets, including the mobile market, Zaibunnisa Street and Fawara Chowk, were inundated with sewage. KWSB chief Asadullah Khan said the work to replace the line will be completed in four to five days. He said he has issued orders to speed up the work.

According to a news statement issued by the traffic police, a single lane will be operational in front of the Metropole Hotel towards the PIDC. They said the commuters making their way from the airport towards Defence or Clifton should turn towards the FTC and then use Korangi Road.

Those going towards Saddar should head to Korangi Road from the FTC, make a U-turn at the CSD signal, use the FTC flyover and opt for the Lucky Star route going towards Saddar. Those going towards the cantonment and Clifton area from Sharea Faisal can also use Rafiqui Shaheed Road from the Regent Plaza Hotel.