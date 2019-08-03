Two wounded for resisting robbery bid

KARACHI: Two men were injured in two separate firing incidents on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man, Fahad, got injured near the Nipa flyover within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. The police said that the incident occurred when he put up resistance during a robbery bid.

A 35-year-old, Nazim Khadim, was wounded in a firing incident near toll plaza within the limits of the Gadap City police station. The police said that the incident took place when the victim offered resistance to a robbery bid. The armed men managed to escape following the incident.

The injured men were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Cases have been registered while an investigation is underway.

Teenager injured An 18-year-old, Afzal Khan, son of Muhammad Khan, was injured in the Pirabad police remits. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials said that the victim got injured after a stray bullet hit him.

Man injured

A 32-year-old man, Usman Amin, was injured in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment.