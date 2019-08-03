Money-laundering case: Hamza’s physical remand extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz till August 10 in the money-laundering and assets beyond means investigations.

NAB produced Hamza in the court of admin judge Ameer Muhammad Khan amid tight security as heavy contingent of police had cordoned off the court premises.

The NAB prosecutor implored the court for extension in physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz for 15 days, stating that the accused bought 187 kanals of land in tehsil Bhawana for construction of a steel mills Rs25 million were transferred in his account for the purpose. He said till 2008, Hamza was receiving telegraphic transfers from abroad.

Responding to NAB prosecutor, counsel for Hamza argued that the accused was in NAB custody for 52 days and the bureau had not brought a single new thing except for repeating the old arguments. He implored the court to not extend physical remand of his client.

However, the court, after hearing arguments of both parties, extended physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz.

After the hearing, Hamza Shahbaz, while talking to the media, said under the rule of Imran Niazi, the country would never progress.

About Senate elections, he said only fact-finding committee would decide whether horse-trading took place in Senate elections. He said people were suffering from inflation because of bad intentions of the government.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended 14-day judicial remand of former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer, an accused in Youth Festival scam.