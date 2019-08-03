Ready to quit politics if ownership of one acre state land proved: Shah

SUKKUR: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former leader of the opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that if it is proved that he is owner of one acre state land then he will quit the politics forever.

Shah said that he has been in politics for last 30 years and remained minister three times but not committed corruption of single rupee, adding that the corruption allegations against him are baseless. Shah said that he was given offers of billions of rupees but he rejected these offers. Shah said that the politicians could not be weakened while putting them in jails. He said that whatever happened in Senate election is regrettable, adding that the world is mocking us on the selling off of senators.

While talking to media persons in Sukkur Khursheed Shah said that it had been said that on so and so person’s name he owned three to four thousand acre state land. Shah said that he would be thankful if he was given 30 acres. He said that where is this land which is being claimed belonging to him. He said that if he should be shown that he owns one acre state land then he will quit politics forever.

Shah said that he had worked in many big ministries and remained minister three times in past 30 years, adding that show him any scandal in his ministry against him.

Khursheed Shah said that he did politics and Almighty Allah has given him respect and this could not be snatched from him. Shah said that in a country where senators were sold off and committed treason with their parties whether this act would earn respect for the country.

He said that the senators should have gone or not cast vote but at least they had not sold off themselves. Shah said that the people are scared and feared and they have stopped working.

Shah said that he is the worker of late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and he will continue to serve the masses. He said that he never committed corruption, adding despite that he is ready to face courts. Shah said that so far he has not received any notice from NAB, adding that he has been informed that his assets are being probed by NAB.