Nation to remember police martyrs ever: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the nation would remember sacrifices of the police martyrs, who laid down their lives for peace in the country.

In his message on National Police Martyrs Day, he said that the police martyrs were real heroes of the nation, adding the whole nation paid tribute to them.

The chief minister said that the police martyrs played a crucial role in the struggle to make the country peaceful.

Police martyrs would live forever in our hearts, he said and added that it was a responsibility of the government to look after the families of police martyrs.

"We have supported families of police martyrs in the past and we will continue doing this in future," he added.