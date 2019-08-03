close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 4, 2019

Nation to remember police martyrs ever: CM

National

A
APP
August 4, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the nation would remember sacrifices of the police martyrs, who laid down their lives for peace in the country.

In his message on National Police Martyrs Day, he said that the police martyrs were real heroes of the nation, adding the whole nation paid tribute to them.

The chief minister said that the police martyrs played a crucial role in the struggle to make the country peaceful.

Police martyrs would live forever in our hearts, he said and added that it was a responsibility of the government to look after the families of police martyrs.

"We have supported families of police martyrs in the past and we will continue doing this in future," he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan