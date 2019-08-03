IPH, UVAS ink MoU

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Institute of Public Health (IPH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a mutually beneficial relationship on academic and research cooperation.

Chairman Board of Management, former governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, and Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir from the Institute of Public Health, and Vice-Chancellor ProfDr Talat Naseer Pasha and Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman signed the MoU at a ceremony, held at the IPH office.