Sun Aug 04, 2019
A
APP
August 4, 2019

LAC arranges national songs competition

National

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Saturday arranged a grand competition of national songs at Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that celebrations of Independence Day had begun which would be continued till August 14. "It is our responsibility to educate children and the youth about the value of Independence Day and provide them information about it through cultural activities, he added. During the competition, the performers presented famous national songs.

