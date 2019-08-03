Cement exports decline by 29.17%

LAHORE: The cement exports have registered a huge decline of 29.17% annually in June 2019 to 11.56 million against the exports of 16.32 million of June 2018.According to the to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on monthly basis the exports of cement also reported a drop of 32.22% in June 2019 compared to the exports of 17.050 million in May 2019.

Industry experts said that the exports of cement after showing a positive growth have started turning down for the last couple of months as it had reported a decline of almost 18 percent annually in May 2019 to record at 17.05 million compared to the exports of 20.78 million in May 2018. The cement exports from the country had recorded at 243.118 million during July April (2018 19) against the exports of 185.741 million during July April (2017 18).

However in terms of quantity the export of the cement witnessed an increase of 40.41 percent from 4 562 634 metric tons to 6 406 418 metric ton.

Data shows that the exports of cement from the country during the financial year 2018 19 witnessed increase of 21.94 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last Year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at 271.73 million during July June (2018 19) against the exports of 222.84 million during July June (2017 18) showing growth of 21.94 percent.