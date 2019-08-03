CPO for carrying out minor girl’s abduction cases judiciously

RAWALPINDI: The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana issued directions regarding the minor girls' abduction and abuse cases to be conducted on the pattern of Zainab case from Kasur.

A team is formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation. The accused will face justice and punished so severely as per the law that no one will ever dare to imagine doing such wicked deeds again.

According to details, the City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted a high-level meeting regarding the cases of arrested accused Zia Ullah, in which SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Rawal Ikram Khan Niazi, and other police officers participated. The CPO formed a special team headed by SSP Investigation which will investigate the accused's cases. The CPO said that this case is a challenge for us, we have to investigate this case just as the case of the baby Zainab was investigated in Kasur and the investigation team should utilise modern scientific technologies as well in this regard.

The DNA samples of the accused to be sent to forensic science laboratory so that the cases are built so strong on facts that the accused cannot avail any relief from the courts. The CPO said that such evil and notorious criminals do not deserve any relief, for they violate all sorts of moral boundaries for their personal gratification and lust. And for sure, the law will deal with these wicked criminals severely.

The CPO said that if any citizen has any evidence against this accused then they should contact the police in complete confidence, we'll provide them security accordingly. The CPO said that after the arrest of the accused; parents of affected minor girls telephoned me and told me horrific stories regarding the accused's brutalities that I became emotional. The way the parents have commended the police and sent their prayers for us, it's an honor for me and Rawalpindi Police.

The CPO also issued directions for daily briefings regarding the investigation progress of the accused's cases.