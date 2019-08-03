Muslim Charity provides 250 wheel chairs for disabled persons

ISLAMABAD: 250 customized wheel chairs were presented to differently-abled persons by the Muslim Charity at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was hosted by Pakistan Baitul Mal on 15th July 2019 and the chief guest was the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, says a press release.

Attending the ceremony were Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi, Vice Chairman of Muslim Charity Bakhtyar H. Pirzada, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. In addition to this, many of the recipients of the customised wheel chairs along with their family members and supporters and volunteers of Muslim Charity also attended the ceremony.

The wheel chairs were funded by Muslim Charity donors from the UK and the distinguishing features of these wheel chairs were that they were customised according to the size of the beneficiaries, padded with heat resistant cushions for the long hours that disabled persons will spend on them especially during the hot summer days and furthermore these were manufactured in a factory where the entire workforce are people with disabilities themselves so it is an excellent source of livelihood for them.

The differently-abled children put on wonderful tableau displays including a spectacular performance of playing cricket.

Commenting on the occasion, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said, “God has given some attributes which are experienced equally amongst all people regardless of personal circumstances or disabilities. These attributes include happiness, joy, hunger, thirst and so on.” He further elaborated, “Since God has not discriminated whilst distributing these attributes and feelings, similarly society has a responsibility not to discriminate amongst people. Our buildings should be designed to allow for lifts, wheel chair access for the disabled so as not to discriminate.”

The Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi, whilst thanking the donors of Muslim Charity, also gave the positive news that the Baitul Mal is developing an App for the registration of special persons under which they would apply online for wheelchairs, which would be provided at their homes within 15 days. He said initially the programme would be launched in 12 districts.

Commenting on the generosity of British Muslims, Vice Chairman of Muslim Charity said, “Inspired by their faith and cultural tradition of generosity and hospitality, British Muslims are at the forefront in terms of giving charity and alleviating the suffering and plight of the less fortunate. Only in Ramazan last year, over £130 million was raised by British Muslim NGOs with aid being distributed in over 40 countries across the globe.”

Muslim Charity donors and volunteers from the UK also participated in the ceremony and had an opportunity to engage with and speak to many of the beneficiaries present on the day.