Previous price of roti being ensured: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to bring ease in the lives of the common people.

Talking to the media after inaugurating tree plantation drive here, he said that provision of roti at the previous price was being ensured and no one would be allowed to increase the prices on their own.

He said the PTI government solved the problems of journalists on a priority basis and the annual grant of the Lahore Press Club had also been increased.

No government had given attention to the problems of the Lahore Press Club in the past, he added.

To a question about the no-trust motion against the Senate chairman, he said the whole process was completed smoothly and senators cast their votes with wisdom and conscience.

Punjab province has done more legislation than any other provincial government, he said.

The CM said that transfers and postings of officers were the administrative right of a government and it could exercise its powers whenever required.

The scope of the Sehat Insaf cards would be extended to others areas of the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that deserving government employees should also be given Sehat Insaf cards, the CM said.

About the torture of journalists by the PML-N workers the other day, the CM said legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a

sapling at China Park near Sagian Interchange here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to make the campaign successful.

As many as 50 crore saplings would be planted in Punjab in five years while 90 lakh would be planted during the current year, he added. The Billion Tree Tsunami Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan will prove to be a game-changer for environment, he said, adding that currently there were 21 trees per acre in Punjab and the provincial government had set the target to increase the percentage to 28 trees per acre by 2025. He said that the Forest Department would give 70 per cent subsidy on tree plantation on 3,950-acre area under the Social Forestry Project.

The CM urged the people to plant maximum saplings to make the country green.

He also inspected the stall set up by the Forest Department.

The CM was also briefed on the tree plantation campaign.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Parliamentary Secretary for Forest Makhdoom Raza, lawmakers Musarat Cheema, Nadeem Bara, Talat Naqvi, Umal Nabeen, Forest secretary, Lahore division commissioner, information secretary and PHA vice-chairman were also present.

Buzdar pays tributes to martyred cops: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the nation would remember the sacrifices of the police martyrs who laid down their lives for peace in the country.

In his message on National Police Martyrs Day, he said that the police martyrs were the real heroes of the nation, adding the whole nation paid tribute to them.

The CM said that the police martyrs played a crucial role in the struggle to make the country peaceful.

“Police martyrs would live forever in our hearts,” he said and added that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the families of police martyrs.

"We supported the families of police martyrs in the past and we will continue doing so in future too," he added.

Indian aggression has endangered peace : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned Indian aggression on the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting civilian population with cluster ammunition.

The Indian forces are violating human rights, he said, adding that the aggression had endangered peace in the region.

The CM expressed grief over the deaths of a child and two other persons and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population was blatant violation of the international laws and the Geneva Convention.