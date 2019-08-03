close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Two drown

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

CHITRAL: Two persons drowned in Mori Payan while trying to restore water supply system to the village, local sources said. The sources said that residents were busy repairing the irrigation system on their own when eight of them fell into river. The people present on the occasion rescued five while three of them drowned. They retrieved the body of one of them. They blocked the road to protest against the govt. The flood in Golen valley destroyed water supply to Mori Payan last month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan