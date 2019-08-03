Two drown

CHITRAL: Two persons drowned in Mori Payan while trying to restore water supply system to the village, local sources said. The sources said that residents were busy repairing the irrigation system on their own when eight of them fell into river. The people present on the occasion rescued five while three of them drowned. They retrieved the body of one of them. They blocked the road to protest against the govt. The flood in Golen valley destroyed water supply to Mori Payan last month.