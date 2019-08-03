close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
August 4, 2019

Three security personnel martyred in N Waziristan attack

August 4, 2019

MIRANSHAH: At least three security personnel were martyred and one was injured after militants opened fire at a check post in North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The check post was attacked in the Razmak area of the district.

Naek Abdul Jabbar, Sepoy Asif and Sepoy Nazimuddin embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Mohammad Ismail was injured in the attack.

The injured soldier along with the bodies of the martyrs were shifted to a local hospital.

Earlier, in June this year a soldier was martyred when an army vehicle came under an attack in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

The vehicle came under direct fire and was also targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) while conducting a routine security patrol in the area.

