Firdous accuses PML-N of introducing unethical politics

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday PML-N was responsible for introducing unethical politics in the country.

She said the rights of people were usurped and the national exchequer was mercilessly plundered by the opposition parties in the past. She strongly criticised the PML-N, saying the party was responsible for introducing unethical politics in the country.

She said the top leadership of PML-N established their property abroad at the expense of the people and added their misdeeds were being exposed before masses now as to how they looted the national resources.

She alleged that Maryam Nawaz did not remain behind in the race of telegraphic transfers (TTs). She charged in tweets that Maryam Safdar Awan had distanced herself from Hill Metals Establishment but she had received money transfers in her account from the same company, which was shameful. “Where is your conscience, Maryam Safdar Sahiba,” she asked.

On the issue of Kashmir, Dr Awan said Pakistan wanted to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue. Talking to the state-run television, she emphasised that Pakistan was acting as a responsible state. She said the US had again offered to mediate on Kashmir issue, which was testimony to the fact that Washington had recognised Kashmir as disputed region.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said India was conspiring to change demography in held Kashmir. He added India could not achieve its nefarious designs by increasing the number of its occupation troops in the held Kashmir territory.

The minister said India would have to surrender before Kashmiris’ passion of freedom, adding India was further deteriorating the situation in held Kashmir instead of accepting the US President’s offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue. He said incidents of extra-judicial killings had increased in held Kashmir. The minister called on the international community to immediately take notice of India’s state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.