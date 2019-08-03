Govt forms six-member body on benami assets

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to constitute a committee to collect data regarding benami assets.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has given approval for the six-member Benami Information Processing Committee which will function on the pattern of a joint investigating team (JIT).

Sources added, the Benami Information Processing Committee has been formed under the Benami Transactions Act 2017 and includes officers of grades 18 and 19 from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR). Members of the committee will work from their respective offices. The committee will be headed by FBR’s National Coordinator Nausheen Javed Amjad. Sources further said, the Benami Information Processing Committee will gather information regarding benami assets and will provide it to the relevant officials.

The committee will expedite the action against benami assets and will assist the relevant authorities to improve their performance.