Revolutionary educational reform proposals ready

ISLAMABAD: The Education Ministry has prepared a revolutionary plan, to be presented before the cabinet for approval after Eidul Azha, to overhaul the country’s education system by introducing uniform curriculum, which will have special emphasis on value education and character building of the society. Informed sources said that the emphasis on value education and character building has been given to build a society that should be known for its exemplary conduct, good social behaviour, sound character, integrity, honesty, discipline, cleanliness, justice, fair play etc.

These sources said that these education reform proposals have been prepared following the keenness of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. It is said that the implementation of these basic changes in the country’s education system will help bring a revolutionary change in the behaviour of the society.

Value education will have a special emphasis in the new curriculum being devised. The major components of the value education will be character building, critical thinking, citizenship, innovation and use of technology.

According to the sources, involved in the process, the prime minister is not only desirous of introducing a uniform education system that itself will be a landmark in the history of Pakistan but wants value education and character building as fundamental part of the education system.

The sources said that the key targets of the comprehensive plan to overhaul country’s education system also include launching literacy emergency, enrolling out of school children, extending the Quran scheme to all provinces, making skill development for all etc.

Following prime minister’s direction, the National Curriculum Council was set up to formulate uniform curriculum for all.

The prime minister, it is said, was really excited with the Quran scheme introduced a few years back and insisted that it should be implemented more effectively in all public and private schools throughout the country.

Imran Khan had directed that the Quran scheme, which was introduced by the center and KP a few years back, should also be implemented in Punjab and Balochistan. However, despite prime minister’s direction, none of the two provinces - Punjab and Balochistan, made any headway in this regard.

It was also decided that the Sindh government would also be persuaded to introduce the Quran scheme in their educational institutions but because of Punjab and Balochistan’s poor show, Sindh could not be approached convincingly.

Under the Quran scheme, the Holy Quran is taught in Arabic (Naazra) to the Muslim students of class I to V and with simply translation to class VI to XII. Although the scheme was conceptualised by the last PML-N government at the center, it was the PTI government in KP, which decided to introduce it first.

Quality of education is also being improved for which the importance of merit-based appointment of teachers is underlined. It is pointed out that we have a number of educated youth but with low standard of education. Provision of quality education as well as skill development for all is also the emphasis of the government. Technical and vocational training to the country’s youth in different demand driven sectors is considered a must to get jobs for Pakistani youth across the globe.