ISPR rejects Indian disinformation on LoC situation

Our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has termed the Indian allegations of cross LoC action of Pakistan and possession of bodies as mere propaganda.

“Such blatant lies and stage dramas are Indians’ disinformation manoeuvres to divert attention of the world from increased atrocities by the Indian occupation forces inside the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir,” the DG ISPR said in a befitting response on Twitter to latest propaganda from India.