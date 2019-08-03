Two CDA officers charge sheeted

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued charge sheet to its two deputy directors of Law Wing on charges of guilty of inefficiency and misconduct within meaning of Article 8.03 (a) & (b) of CDA Employees Service regulations, 1992 for the act of commission / omission on their part. The allegation on the part of the officers is that they have not actively pursued a case related to regularisation of services of an employee.

In this context a fact finding inquiry committee was constituted as per report of fact finding inquiry committee, the services of a horticulture supervisor, engaged on the daily wages basis, was terminated by the HRD Directorate on account of unauthorized absence from duty. The official was got reinstated through NIRC court orders. As per rule appeal against the same decision should have been filed by the authority within stipulated time. The Deputy Director Law should have decided at his own or in consultation with his superiors for filling of an appeal, however, it could not be decided even after lapse of one (01) year due which the case became time bared. Furthermore, writ petition filed by the CDA against the impugned judgment of labour in Islamabad High Court was also dismissed due to non-prosecution. Director HRD-II has been appointed as inquiry officer to conduct formal inquiry in the matter. The accused officers have been directed to submit written defence within seven days to inquiry officer.