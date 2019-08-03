Bill ready for regulating allied health professionals

Islamabad : The federal government has planned to create a council to regulate and standardise education and services provided by allied health professionals and paramedics along the lines of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

Currently, allied health professionals and paramedics are unregulated.

Drafted by the national health services ministry, the Pakistan Allied Health Professional and Paramedics Council Act, 2019, will be laid before the federal cabinet for mandatory approval in its next meeting slated to be held here at the Prime Minister's Office on August 6 with Premier Imran Khan in the chair. It will later be sent to parliament for mandatory consent to ensure its enactment.