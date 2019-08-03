Fortune-teller with a trust in luck

Najam Sherazi, 65, a fortune-teller, has a great faith in luck and has been eking out a living since decades through this occupation. He hails from Burewala, has run a tea stall there for many years and used to indulge in fortune-telling as well.

He regularly commutes along Saddar Bazaar, is a familiar figure to the area dwellers. Initially, he was near Gakhar Plaza, then he moved to Hathi Chowk and now at City Saddar Road.

“For some people, there’s something pleasing about the idea of having a fortune-teller foretell the future. If they get acquainted with their fate, or get some crucial insight, perhaps their lives will appear more trouble-free and the future less upsetting,” says Nisar Hasan, a trader at City Saddar Road.

Nargis Zaidi, a housewife, says: “I think that everyone experiences some kind of dreams in his life and wants to know about his future days. It may be a wishful thinking or childlike naivety, but I like to open my mind up to the possibility of something beyond my comprehension that will allow me to look inside of myself, and to see the world in a completely different way.”

“The thought of going to a fortune-teller first occurred to me when a few of my friends told me about their own experiences. I never knew what to make of fortune-tellers because I had never been to one before, but I have always had a fascination with them,” says Qurratulain Haider, a visitor from Canada.

“I felt completely uncertain about what my future was going to bring. I knew I wanted to go to someone trustworthy, and my friends recommended going to Najam Sherazi an old man in City Saddar Road area. I didn’t expect too much. I could have never guessed what a life changing experience it would turn out to be. The fortune-teller told me that I would soon get settled in Canada, so I am there,” adds Qurratulain.

Iman Ali, a Pakistani origin US citizen, has almost the same story to tell: “Najam told me to think about something I want and make a wish. Then he quietly recited something and told me about my bright future that awaits me. I was skeptical about everything he said but time proved he was true.”

“Najam had hardly any mystic paraphernalia. When I visualized seeing a fortune-teller, I thought of hazy lighting and a cluster of candles with a man that was wearing some kind of a robe and soaked in unwanted items. But he was a fairly normal looking person not at all higgledy-piggledy, with a commonplace dress and natural conversation,” says Nusrat Hussain Shah, a college lecturer.