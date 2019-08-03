Members reposed confidence in Sanjrani as Senate chairman: Khattak

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had been running the affairs of the Upper House of the parliament smoothly and the members reposed confidence in him.

“We had asked the opposition to shun politics of confrontation and support the government in pulling the country out of the prevailing crises,” the minister told reporters at Sawal Colony here.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all steps in the best interests of the country.

“The opposition leaders must realise the situation and support the government in meeting challenges instead of raising non-issues,” he added.

Pervez Khattak added that Prime minister Imran Khan wanted to establish good relations with all neighbouring countries including India.

He asked India to adopt the path of negotiations to resolve issues. “We want peace, as war is no solution to issues,” he added. The defence minister lauded the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the war on terror.

“Peace was restored to province due to the matchless sacrifices of the police,” he said.

Earlier, he offered condolence to local journalist Mushtaq Paracha over the sad demise of his sister.