First Hungarian climber to scale K2

Islamabad: Szilard Suhajda has become the first Hungarian climber to reach K2 Summit without supplemental oxygen and high-altitude porter support.

He successfully completed the Hungarian K2 Expedition last week by reaching the second highest peak in the world, the 8611 meters high K2.

After three successful acclimatization rounds, Szilard along with David started the attempt to conquer the peak last Sunday. In the end, David did not climb to the top due to his health problem, but he was supporting Szilard on the radio from the base camp. David's decision was extraordinary; he sacrificed his ambitions for the success of the expedition.

Szilard made it, he defeated the "King of the Mountains" which has never been climbed by any Hungarian climber. Szilard is the first Hungarian mountaineer, who reached the Summit of K2 without extra oxygen and Sherpa support. This was announced at a Press Conference hosted by Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative.

“I am delightedly announcing the success of the 2019 Hungarian K2 Expedition. I am here at the peak of K2. It's amazing, the sky is clear, I can see everything, the view from the ridge is beautiful. Next time, I hope that we will stand together at a nice peak,” said Szilardto David from the Summit last Thursday. Last week, it was still questionable whether David and Szilard had an opportunity to attempt the climb because the Sherpa climbers reported about very deep snow close to the peak.

According to the reports, 120 climbers (75 international and 45 Sherpa in ten teams) were on K2 during this period with Sherpa, and few of them could make it! Despite the deep snow on the peak, the two Hungarian mountaineers did not give up. Together with another group of mountaineers, they set out for camp 2 at 6,700 meters on Monday and then slept the other night in camp 3, on 7300 meters.