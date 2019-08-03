11 tourist sites identified in KP: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Saturday said that they have already identified 11 new tourist sites and steps have been taken to provide facilities to the local and foreign tourists. He said this while talking to a delegation of the World Bank that called on him here. He said that in the first phase, the government would establish tourism zones in Swat, Chitral and Mansehra. He said the government was keen to develop roads and make easy access to the scenic places. He said the establishment of new zones would help promote tourism in the country. He said that Rs5.5 billion had been allocated for construction of roads.