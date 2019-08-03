close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 4, 2019

11 tourist sites identified in KP: minister

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: Provincial Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Saturday said that they have already identified 11 new tourist sites and steps have been taken to provide facilities to the local and foreign tourists. He said this while talking to a delegation of the World Bank that called on him here. He said that in the first phase, the government would establish tourism zones in Swat, Chitral and Mansehra. He said the government was keen to develop roads and make easy access to the scenic places. He said the establishment of new zones would help promote tourism in the country. He said that Rs5.5 billion had been allocated for construction of roads.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar