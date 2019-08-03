Blood feud claims life

KOHAT: A cop belonging to Orakzai district was killed and his two brothers sustained injuries when rivals opened fire on them over an enmity in Baqizai area on Saturday, police sources said.

Registering a case with the Saddar Police Station, the injured Bakhtiar said that their rivals forced their entry in their house in Baqizai and opened fire on them. He added that his brother Amanullah, cop, was killed on the spot while he and his another brother, Waheedullah, were wounded.

He got the case registered against the accused including Gul Azam, Muhammad Hussain, Bashir, Said Umar, Shahab, Shakeel and Muhammad Masood. The motive behind the crime was stated to be a blood feud and both the groups belonged to Orakzai district. However, the police collected pieces of evidence from the crime scene and launched investigation after registering the case.

Dies on road

DASKA: A boy died and his mother sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Bombanwala police on Saturday.

Sarfraz and his mother were heading towards Daska on a motorcycle and near Othian a speeding truck hit them. As a result, Sarfraz died on the spot and his mother sustained injuries. —Correspondent