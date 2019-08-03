Irish PM taking part in Belfast’s Pride parade

BELFAST: Irish premier Leo Varadkar took part in Belfast’s Pride parade for the first time on Saturday, joining thousands of people attending the march in the city centre.

His presence will be seen as significant as same-sex marriage remains a contentious political issue in Northern Ireland. The parade, which kicked off from Custom House, was making its way through the city.

Varadkar’s visit comes two years after he attended a Pride breakfast to promote the rights of the LGBT community. Ireland’s first openly gay premier was not able to attend the parade that year as he had other official engagements.

Varadkar also joined 60,000 people in Dublin for its Pride march in June this year. Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK where gay marriage is illegal. That could change however, after landmark legislation was passed by the UK Parliament which will allow same-sex marriage in the region if devolution is not restored by October 21.

The changes will not come into effect if Northern Ireland’s two main parties, Sinn Fein and the DUP, can reach an agreement to form a new Executive before the deadline. Talks have been ongoing since May after journalist and gay rights campaigner Lyra McKee was shot dead while she was reporting on riots in Londonderry in April. Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane was leading the parade, which he said is one of the highlights of his year as mayor.

On Friday the Sinn Fein councillor received the first Pride flag that is flying from City Hall. The rainbow flag was delivered down Belfast Lough on a flotilla of boats blasting their horns to cheers from onlookers on the banks on Friday evening.

Finucane helped erect the flag at City Hall early on Saturday morning. It will be the first time a Pride flag has flown from the landmark building. Finucane said: “This was an excellent event organised by Belfast Pride, they had a flotilla coming down the Lagan to present me with one of the original Gilbert Baker Pride flags to mark the significance of the Pride flag flying over the City Hall for the first time in our history as a city tomorrow and to celebrate what I think will be the biggest and the best ever Pride festival in Belfast,” he said.