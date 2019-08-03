OKC slams Indian troops surge in held Kashmir

LONDON: Organisation of Kashmir Coalition’s (OKC) Prof Nazir Shawl and Barrister Majid Tramboo have expressed their anger and anguish over the additional deployment of thousands of paramilitary troops to Indian held Kashmir.

According to a press release, the world’s heaviest militarised zone is further amplified to crush peoples legitimate upsurge for their basic right of self-determination and fundamental freedoms. The two leaders stated it seems paradoxical that the desire for peace endorsed during a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan is being thwarted.

The leaders further remarked that just on the heels of recent developments at Washington Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s national security adviser Ajit Doval visited held Srinagar to further strangulate the democratic space for the peaceful protests and prepare an environment for the removal of the Articles 35A and 370.