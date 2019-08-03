Firdous accuses PML-N of introducing unethical politics

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday PML-N is responsible for introducing unethical politics in the country.

She said the rights of people were usurped and the national exchequer was mercilessly plundered by the opposition parties. She strongly criticised the PML-N, saying the party is responsible for introducing unethical politics in the country. The SAPM said the top leadership of PML-N purchased their properties abroad at the expense of the people and added their misdeeds are being exposed before masses now as to how they looted the national resources. Dr Awan alleged that Maryam Nawaz did not remain behind in the race of telegraphic transfers (TTs).

She charged in tweets that Maryam Safdar Awan had distanced herself from Hill Metals Establishment but she had received money transfers in her account from the same company, which was shameful. “Where is your conscience, Maryam Safdar Sahiba,” she asked.

On the issue of Kashmir, Dr Awan said Pakistan wanted to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue. Talking to the state-run television, she emphasised that Pakistan is acting as a responsible state. She said the US had again offered to mediate on Kashmir issue, which is testimony to the fact that Washington has recognised Kashmir as a disputed region.

The Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said India is conspiring to change demography in held Kashmir.

He added India could not achieve its nefarious designs by increasing the number of its occupation troops in the held Kashmir territory. Gandapur said India would have to surrender before Kashmiris' desire of freedom, adding India is further deteriorating the situation in held Kashmir instead of accepting the US President's offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue.

He said incidents of extra-judicial killings have increased in the held Kashmir. The minister called on the international community to immediately take notice of India's state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.