Man drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An unidentified young man drowned to death in the Manghopir area on Saturday.
The incident took place within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Rescuers reached the site of the incident and recovered the body. The body was then shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later to the Edhi morgue for identification.
An unidentified young man drowned to death in the Manghopir area on Saturday.
The incident took place within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Rescuers reached the site of the incident and recovered the body. The body was then shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later to the Edhi morgue for identification.