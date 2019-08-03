close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Man drowns

Karachi

An unidentified young man drowned to death in the Manghopir area on Saturday.

The incident took place within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Rescuers reached the site of the incident and recovered the body. The body was then shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later to the Edhi morgue for identification.

