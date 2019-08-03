close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
August 4, 2019

BCom Part II exam result

Karachi

 
August 4, 2019

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, on Friday announced the result of BCom Part-II, Annual Examination-2018.

He said 16, 230 candidates were registered of whom 15, 766 students appeared in the exams. As many as 743 candidates cleared all papers with first division, 3, 274 students with second division and two candidates were declared pass in third division while 11, 747 students failed. The overall pass percentage was 25.49 percent.

