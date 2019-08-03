close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Man held for beating up traffic cop

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

A man has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating up a traffic police cop in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood.

A traffic police’s sub-inspector, Mushtaq, was on duty along with other traffic police personnel near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine on Friday.

The incident took place when the cop intercepted a car and asked for documents from the driver, upon which, the driver along with his three companions started beating him and managed to escape following the incident.

Police officials said that they had arrested one of the four while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining three suspects.

An FIR No 284/19 had been registered against the suspects while an investigation was underway.

