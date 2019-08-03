Man killed, brother injured in road tragedy

A man died while his elder brother was critically wounded in a road accident on Saturday.

The accident took place near Hospital Chowrangi within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The injured men were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ahsan, son of Ghaffor, while the injured as 35-year-old, Ghufran.

The police said that Ahsan and Ghufran were brothers and they were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy trailer hit them. The police had arrested the driver, who was allegedly responsible for the accident, and also impounded the vehicle. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Passerby dies

A man was killed in a road tragedy on the Hub River Road within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 27-year-old Bilal.

The police said that the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit the victim while he was crossing the road. The driver along with his vehicle managed to escape following the accident.

Man injured

A 32-year-old man, Usman Amin, was injured in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment.

Police officials said that the incident took place when some unidentified persons opened fire at him. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.