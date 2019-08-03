Sanofi, Patient’s Behbud Society for AKUH signs MoU for cancer therapy

Karachi: Sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited (Sanofi) and the Patients’ Behbud Society (PBS) for Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) announced a collaboration to support patients suffering from breast, head and neck and prostate cancer through a “Patient Access Program”.

The initiative will help lessen the out-of-pocket financial burden on patients and allow sustainable access to Sanofi’s original research oncology product.

At the MoU signing ceremony, held at AKUH’s Patient’s Behbud Society, Asim Jamal (MD and GM, Sanofi Pakistan), said, “Sanofi as a global healthcare company, shares responsibility with governments, health care organizations and other players to improve access to quality healthcare. Ensuring equitable access for all is a complex challenge, therefore we are constantly innovating for solutions that contribute to scaling up efficient health systems. Through this partnership, PBS and Sanofi shall be playing their part in promoting access to cancer therapy for eligible (mustehiq) patients.”

The Patients’ Behbud Society (PBS) for The Aga Khan University Hospital is an independent, charitable society responsible for collecting and disbursing zakat, in order to help mustehiq patients receive high quality medical treatment at The Aga Khan University Hospital.***