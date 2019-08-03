Cop’s torture victim succumbs to injuries

A man, who was allegedly tortured by a policeman, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District Malir police chief.

Police officials said that the victim, 22-year-old Bashir Afridi, fought with a personnel of the anti-encroachment cell, Ali Raza, over a petty issue on July 23 in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, adding that the policeman during the scuffle opened fire at the citizen, severely injuring him. He was shot multiple times and taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition critical.

The policeman, however, tried to escape after committing the crime but he was caught by a crowd of people and handed over to the police along with his pistol.

According to SHO Shakir Ali, the injured person succumbed to injuries during treatment. The body was later handed over to his family for burial. The policeman, allegedly responsible for the incident, had been sent to a jail after a case was registered against him.