Sun Aug 04, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Facebook, women chamber join forces

Business

Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

KARACHI: Facebook announced the expansion of its #SheMeansBusiness program in Pakistan, in partnership with the Lahore Women’s Chamber of Commerce, to provide women entrepreneurs with the tools, training and resources that can help them secure funding and grow their businesses.

“With this partnership, we want to nurture current and future generations of Pakistani women business leaders by providing access to a series of workshops and online learning tools,” Beth Ann Lim, head of community affairs at Facebook, Asia Pacific said in a statement.

Run in collaboration with business leaders, civil society, NGOs and the public sector, #SheMeansBusiness is active in 21 countries around the world, including Pakistan, and has trained more than 130,000 women in digital skills across Asia Pacific.

