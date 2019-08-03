Seven Maoist rebels killed in central India gunfight

NEW DELHI: Indian special forces killed seven suspected Maoist rebels in a raid on a jungle camp on Saturday that triggered a gunfight lasting several hours, police said.

The far-left rebels in the central state of Chhattisgarh are part of a long-standing conflict that has left tens of thousands dead since the 1960s.

They were in a camp in dense forest in Rajnandgaon district, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) from the state capital Raipur.

“So far seven bodies have been recovered from the encounter spot,” a senior police officer in the district told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the camp.

Chhattisgarh is mineral rich but among India’s poorest states, and guerrillas are demanding greater rights over land and resources.