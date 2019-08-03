close
August 4, 2019
AFP
August 4, 2019

Nobel laureate Murad urges Yazidis to return to Iraq

World

STUTTGART, Germany: Nobel laureate Nadia Murad on Saturday urged Iraq’s Yazidi minority to return to their ancestral heartland of Sinjar, five years after jihadists launched a brutal assault on their community there.

Murad was one of thousands of women and girls from the ancient faith abducted by the Islamic State group as their overran swathes of Iraq in 2014.

Speaking in the southwestern city of Stuttgart at the invitation of Germany’s central Yazidi council, she said that more than 90,000 had already returned to Sinjar.

But “we need even more to return there so as to thwart the IS’s plan to chase them out from Sinjar,” she said.

“The Kurdish and Iraqi authorities have done nothing for us and there is currently no local authority in the region of Sinjar,” Murad said.

Describing the de-mining of the territory and the exhumation of mass graves as “a positive step forward,” she called for the restoration of public services, including schools and hospitals, in the region.

She also argued that the Kurdish and Iraqi authorities should “compensate the Yazidi survivors of the IS, but so far they have still had nothing.”

