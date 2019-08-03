Rights and the economy

While one is reading up on selected social science literature, an interesting policy question seems relevant: what should a governmental policy aim for as its ultimate goal – an approach guided by the spirit to protect citizens’ rights or to strengthen the market processes with the hope that they would eventually contribute to the citizens’ welfare?

It is also worth exploring whether there is a contradiction between the two and if there are any complementarities, in addition to the contradictions. While one may not be able to review this question comprehensively in one article, it might be worthwhile to point out a few markers. We look at the issues related to labour and employment by referring to some literature (ADB 2008; Mete and Jamil World Bank 2013) to illustrate the discussion.

Intuitively, one thinks that there are glaring contradictions between the rights-based and economy-oriented policy perspectives. There are inherent contradictions indeed; however, they may not be as glaring as often assumed to be and there are also many complementarities. The basic difference is that the rights-based approach affirms the actualization of citizens’ rights because they are ‘inalienable’ and they should be prioritized as the ultimate end of any policy because the legal framework is based on them as a guide of ‘social contract’ that the state has with its citizens. However, if one carefully reads through the economic growth-oriented policy perspective; it also often recommends similar policy prescriptions (despite some contradictions) because economic growth cannot materialize without focusing on human development, reducing poverty, increasing economic opportunities for everyone without discrimination, and other such criteria.

The major difference is that the economic growth perspective uses an ‘instrumental’ lens and the rights-based approach employs an ‘intrinsic’ perspective: in other words, the pro-market view is that human development is much needed because the economy cannot grow in a sustainable manner unless the labour (producers), consumers, and proprietors of economic products are invested in governmental policies and their implementation; and the rights-based approach is of the view that citizens’ well-being must be the key focus because it is intrinsically good for state and society.

For this article, we particularly looked at the sections that deal with labour and employment issues in the two above-cited International Financial Institutions (IFIs) documents. One of these IFI documents (ADB 2008) calls for ‘labour market reforms’ and it is not uncommon to see this line of thinking in other IFI documents as well. ‘Labour market reforms’ calls to end ‘rigidities’ in the hiring and firing of workers, the types of contracts offered etc. In other words, employers should not necessarily be barred from hiring workers on temporary contracts and labour laws should be more flexible as ‘labour market rigidities’ negatively impact the inflow of the foreign direct investment. These might also be linked in an un-announced way to hampering the ‘international competitiveness’ of the country, increasing the ‘cost of doing business’, and have a negative influence on the ‘business environment’

Of course, this view that is not uncommon in IFI documents and other pro-market literature, and runs counter to the labour rights perspective that strongly advocates against short-term contracts and call for more longer-term contracts and better employments conditions for labour, including the rights to unionize and collectively bargain. Even in the manufacturing sector, 30 percent of the employees have ‘short-term employment arrangement’ and then there is of course the complementarity between the informal and formal sector employment pointed out in this as well as in other literature.

However, there is yet another perspective, within the above-mentioned document as well as in other IFI and pro-economic growth school documents. This perspective strongly calls for improvements in human development (particularly education and health), improved service delivery in the social sector, and structural changes in the vocational and technical training of the labour since skilled and qualified human capital is prerequisite for economic growth.

A chapter in a World Bank document cited above (Mete and Jamil 2013) calls to deal with the low ratio of women’s employment, particularly in the formal sector; informal sector workers’ limited access to education and training, and low social protection cover for them; as well the need to curb child labour, particularly the hazardous kind, and charting out mechanism for an easier transition of the youth from school/communities to work.

There are recommendations in literature for the state to provide or subsidize childcare, particularly for poor women; institute legal reforms to decrease gender-based discrimination in workplaces; promote ‘affirmative action’ for women in hiring; invest in infrastructure, and women-specific transportation; effective and incentives-based skills trainings programmes; promotion of public works programmes particularly in post-crisis areas; legal reforms to register informal sector enterprise-owners; targeted social insurance and health coverage for the informal sector workers; working to eliminate the ‘worst form of child labour’ that is hazardous; extending the scope of conditional cash transfers to minimize child labour; taking similar measures to facilitate a better transition for the youth to jobs, particularly for low-educated and low-skilled youth; amongst others.

The above set of recommendations coming from an IFI document may not be too different from literature taking the rights-based approach. It is not that IFIs are working to protect the rights of workers, children, women, and those in the informal sector (far from that); it is just that in this age of advanced age of capitalism; what is good for human beings and their development is also good for the growth of economy. In other words, there are great complementarities between the objectives of promoting human development, human rights, better governance, and economic growth. The earlier our policymakers internalize this inclusivity and integration between different policy objectives, the better.

The writer is an Islamabad-based social scientist.