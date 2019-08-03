After the vote

Soon after the announcement of the rejection of opposition parties’ resolution to replace the chairman of Senate, the opposition leaders expressed their anger against the 14 senators who had not voted in favor of the resolution. It seems that the ‘renegades’ either did not have the moral courage to openly tell their leaders of their intentions or they were bound by promises not to switch over to the other camp.

The opposition leaders also blamed the government and others for manipulating the process and results. All said and done, the whole saga will have a negative impact on the prestige of the Senate.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA