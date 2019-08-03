No information

Punjab Information Commission’s online complaint system has not been working for the last many months. My valuable time was wasted as I could only find out after contacting the commission’s office. As a result, I manually lodged complaints against departments not furnishing information in June’19. The commission only issued one notice to the Bank of Punjab and passed an order on July 17 to provide requisite information within seven days which the bank failed to do. Another complaint vide email dated July 25 was filed with the commission to initiate action against the errant organization including contempt. The commission has also failed to take any action on my other complaints filed in June 2019.

The root cause of its ills seem to be staff hired on daily wages and appointment of retired bureaucrats. It is high time the information commission got it act together and started performing its functions as per law.

Tanweer Ahmad Haral

Lahore