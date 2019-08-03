Discrimination

Despite several national and international legal guarantees, discrimination in our society continues to persist. It is very pervasive and in all its forms and manifestations, it operates our society. One has to experience discrimination on the basis of province, sect, gender and disability amongst others. The constitution of Pakistan is loud and clear about equality and equity. There are several articles and provisions contained in those articles which enunciate the general principles of equality and forbid classification or discrimination on arbitrary or unreasonable grounds, but many of those in authority behave in such a manner which fuels the perception of prejudice and discrimination with reference to service matters.

Since Pakistan is a federation, every effort should be made to enhance equality and discourage discrimination. For this purpose, it is advisable to have adequate representation as enshrined and guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan in all areas of the government and other organizations.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad