School’s over

Schools in Balochistan were to close on May 15 and reopen by August 1. Unfortunately, the Government Model high school in Turbat which is the biggest school in the district is still closed. The school authorities claimed that they were understaffed and that they might open the school by August 5 if they wished to do so.

It is my request that someone ensure that action is taken against them for depriving us of the education we pay for and not telling us when our school will open – if at all. As a government-run school they should be more responsible and keep to the schedule that was announced so that students’ time and education is not wasted so carelessly.

Sarmad Nasrullah

Turbat