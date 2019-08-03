Selling salt

The Khewra Salt Mines of Pakistan are the world’s second largest salt reserve in the world, famous for pink Himalayan salt that is the most prized kind of salt in the world and can only be mined in Pakistan and Nepal. We are selling most of what we produce to India cheaply which cheats us and repackages it and sells it for much more profit. From this, India earns millions of dollars a year.

We should refuse to let India continue this underhanded practice and work toward developing our own packaging facilities to facilitate the export of salt ourselves. It is a simple and lucrative measure towards moving our nation towards prosperity as well as paying off our loans to the IMF in a year alone.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi