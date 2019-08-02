close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

National Assembly faces lack of quorum

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings of the National Assembly on Friday were adjourned due to lack of quorum without executing any business.

Soon after the national anthem, PML-N member Shaikh Fiazuddin pointed out lack of quorum. The chair suspended proceedings for 30 minutes when on counting, less than 55 members were present in the House.

The proceedings were adjourned ultimately till Monday afternoon after resumption when required number of lawmakers could not turn up to complete the quorum.

