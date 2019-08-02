Proposals to curb corruption, horse-trading disregarded by parliamentary parties

ISLAMABAD: The Committee of the Whole Senate had four years back recommended unprecedented transparency and curbing of corruption and horse-trading in all elections for the Upper House of Parliament, but no parliamentary party bothered to follow up its unanimous proposals with necessary legislation.

The committee had made several recommendations after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had tweeted on February 2, 2015: Secret balloting for Senate elections is an insult to Parliament and undermines party-based democracy. He had also repeatedly called for direct election to the Senate and reiterated in March 2018 that senators, who give money to be elected, will only do corruption and that senators are directly elected in the America.

After humiliating defeat of their no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition parties are talking about amending the rules to do away with the curse of horse-trading during secret balloting.

During the deliberations of the Senate committee, it noted in its expansive report, almost every member stressed the need to curb the element of financial corruption, rigging and floor crossing in the Upper House of Parliament elections. Some MPs had proposed that polls be held by way of an open ballot as opposed to the secret election.

The committee had come out with remarkable recommendations. It proposed that the existing election system needs reformation in order to make it transparent. The names of federal and provincial legislators, voting in the Senate election, must be printed on the ballot papers.

It further suggested that elections be held through secret ballot but a proviso may be added to Article 226 of the Constitution to provide that in case of Senate elections, the parliamentary party leader in the respective legislature may, after declaration of results, request the competent authority to show him the ballot paper, bearing the name of his party member, in order to ensure that the lawmaker voted in accordance with the party lines. This will largely curb the tendency of floor crossing and voting in favour of a candidate against the party lines by taking financial benefits, the committee opined.

Among others, Senator Farhatullah Babar proposed that secret ballot is the basis of corruption in the Senate elections. This menace can be curbed by making an appropriate amendment in Article 226 to provide for open ballot. Senator Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail suggested that secret balloting may be abolished; independent candidates may be debarred from contesting elections for the Senate; and name of provincial legislator must be printed on the ballot paper.

The committee felt that the existing mode of Senate indirect elections adheres to the intention of legislature to create the second chamber for providing adequate representations to the federating units, therefore, any amendment to convert indirect polls into direct election will be against the basic structure of the Constitution.

The forum recommended that Article 63A may be amended to provide that voting or abstaining from voting contrary to any direction issue by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relations to Senate elections, must be made a ground of defection. Article 62 will be amended to provide that a person must not be qualified to be member Senate unless he is a resident, for five years, of the province, or as the case may be, the federal capital from where he seeks membership.

It was noted that mode of election of senators has remained a debatable point revolving around areas of direct or indirect polls, rigging and floor crossing in the electioneering process. Pursuant to the Senate elections held in March 2015, the issue of rigging and floor crossing again came to the limelight which led to the debate regarding electoral mode. The Senate assumed its role and responsibility by taking up the issue on its own.

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) was seized with the matter and after discussing all aspects, it was decided that the issue may be brought before the House for discussion and making recommendations.

As per the decision of the HBAC, the mode of elections of senators was discussed in the House in August, 2015. The MPs expressed views above party lines. After extensive debate, the Senate felt the need to constitute a Committee of Whole on the matter. Accordingly a motion was moved by the Leader of the House and Committee of the Whole was constituted to consider the mode of Senate elections, pros and cons of single transferable voting system, alternates, poll reforms and other ancillary matters.

Most MPs, who proposed direct election to the Senate, based this proposal on the sole argument that it will enhance powers of the Upper House especially in respect of Money Bill. This perception needs to be rationalized as internationally, many second chambers, which are not directly elected, have the financial powers.

Moreover, seventy members of the National Assembly, who are not even indirectly elected but are selected or nominated, casts vote on Money Bills. A fundamental question arises that when a senator can become the finance minister then why the other senators are being deprived of their role in budget process and financial process, the committee said in its conclusions.

Because of Article 226, the Senate rules provide that the election of senators, chairman and deputy chairman will be held through secret ballot. Article 226 says all elections under the Constitution other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister shall be by secret ballot.

This means that the elections of the prime minister and chief ministers will be held through a show of hands and not by secret ballot. Since all kinds of Senate elections are held under the Constitution, they have to be through secret vote.

Experts point out that if the secret ballot has to be changed, Article 226 will be required to be altered as recommended by the Committee of Whole Senate. Mere amending the Senate rules will not be enough to dispense with the condition of secret ballot.